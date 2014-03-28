Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Movie Trailers In 15 Minutes

There are two kinds of moviegoers: those who time their arrival to avoid sitting through the ordeal of too many previews, and those who’d feel crushed to miss them. A new short film now online is aimed squarely at that second group–the one that holds trailers sacred.





“The History of the Movie Trailer” is a 15-minute video that traces the evolution of its subject matter from the silent film era through to the blockbusters of today. In doing so, the video positions movie trailers as a unique medium that is halfway between advertisement and cinematic artform that is occasionally as impressive as the film it’s promoting. Created by FilmmakerIQ.com with help from BlackMagicDesign.com, “The History” highlights some interesting trivia that even the most hardcore movie junkies among us might not have realized we wanted to know. For instance, it’s strange to think that trailers were initially produced by theaters themselves until the 1960s, when studios took over.





Once you see how trailers first began, it might change your perspective about today’s trailers, some of which are considered events that are hotly anticipated for months in advance. And yes, of course, the video starts off with those three words, “In a World,” that are so synonymous with trailer narration that they served as title of Lake Bell’s recent movie about voiceover artists.