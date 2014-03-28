5 Reasons Moms Make Great Entrepreneurs

Before I was a mom, I used to think that the best time in my life to start a company would be before I had kids, but I never felt ready for it until I went on maternity leave. Three months after giving birth to my first son, I gave birth to my first startup. It turns out, motherhood was the best preparation for entrepreneurship that I could have asked for.

Women make great entrepreneurs. In fact, studies by the Kauffman Foundation and the Dow Jones company have shown that venture-backed companies led by a woman typically produce higher revenues by 12% and launch on a third less capital. Additionally, women-led companies are proven to be more resilient to financial and market crises than their male counterparts.

Why is it, then, that less than 10% of startup founders are women? You may think it is the lack of role models, professional network barriers, and limited access to funding. While these are all true, I believe that the main reason is that most women are also mothers, and they are afraid that they can’t juggle motherhood with the intensive entrepreneurial life.

As a mother and entrepreneur myself, I’m here to tell you this: Being a mother actually qualifies you more to become a successful entrepreneur. Raising your own startup is hard, and so is being a mom, and I believe that as mothers we acquire many of the skills that are essential as we become entrepreneurs.

Here are the top five skills I learned since having my first child that have helped me become a better entrepreneur:

You know what I’m talking about. It’s time to get out the front door and your kid can’t find his favorite T-shirt. He won’t wear anything else. You help him look for it and the baby starts screaming from the other room. You know that you’ll be late for your meeting and reach out to your phone to text your boss that you’ll be late, only to find a text from your babysitter that she’s sick and won’t make it today. You’d be surprised how similar this is to managing a company.

You think it’s hard selling your solution to a potential customer or negotiating a deal? Try selling vegetables to a stubborn five-year-old! Believe me, if you have kids, you must already be a great negotiator. Closing deals is a piece of cake for you.