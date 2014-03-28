6 Changes That Will Make You More Imaginative

Originality is fundamental to innovation and the key to building sustainable businesses and brands. However, in order to innovate, we must move from the known to the unknown–we must dream.

Sadly, the metaskill of dreaming is not taught in business schools–or any other school for that matter. There is no “Dreaming 101” class. This is disheartening, especially in an age when innovation is often the dividing line between success and failure.

The good news is, dreaming can be harnessed for a specific purpose using applied imagination. Once we learn the skill of dreaming–of disassociating our thoughts from the linear and the logical–we can become wellsprings of originality.

While some people may be naturals in the realm of imagination, we can all improve our skills with deliberate practice. Here are six strategies for applied imagination that can help to trigger new ideas:

Thinking about problems metaphorically moves your thinking from the literal to the abstract so that you can move freely on a different plane. To a literal thinker, a rose is a rose; to a metaphorical thinker, a rose could be a young woman’s cheek, a seductive trap, or the morning sky before a storm. If your challenge is to invent a new name for a store that sells footwear to active girls, you might call it Active Footwear. Or you could think in metaphors and move beyond the first pasture. For example, maybe active footwear for girls is like the ballet slippers in The Red Shoes, or like a bouncy pop song from the ’60s–perhaps “Shubop.”

Many people assume Einstein was a logical, left-brain thinker, but he was actually the opposite. Rather than using mathematics or language to crack a tough problem, he preferred to think in pictures and spatial relationships. He recognized that visual thinking can strip a problem down to its essence, leading to profoundly simple conclusions that ordinary language might not be able to reach.

Voltaire said, “originality is nothing but judicious imitation.” What could be more judicious than stealing ideas from other fields? While doing this is not the same as pure imagination, it still takes a mental leap to see how an idea from one industry or discipline might be used in another. For example in 1921, a 14-year-old Philo Farnsworth got the idea for the electronic television while tilling his family’s potato farm. The back-and-forth plowing pattern suggested the back-and-forth scanning pattern for cathode ray tubes. Talk about stealing ideas from another field!