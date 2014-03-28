When Conflicting Goals Forced Polyvore To Change Despite Success

Field of Dreams taught us, “If you build it, he will come,” but what if the members of your team have different definitions of “it” and “he”?

That’s the dilemma that faced the social commerce website Polyvore. The sales department considered “he” to be the advertisers while the product-engineering department thought “he” was the user, and the opposing ideas were causing problems with “it:” their Pinterest-meets-Amazon website.

Founded in 2007 and named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2012, Polyvore allows users to express their sense of style by creating shoppable collages, called “sets,” from the site’s database of 100 million home and fashion products.

“We attract 20 million people each month to browse and shop,” says Jess Lee, cofounder and CEO. “It’s a super fun, vibrant community, and it’s a profitable business model.”

In 2012, its revenue was made up of 50% brand ads and 50% performance ads. While the diversity added to the company’s stability, it was also adding drama: “We were partnering with big advertisers like SmartWater, creating home page banner ads,” says Lee. “It was becoming difficult because one of our core values is delighting our user, and our users have told us they prefer a clean-looking experience. Our advertising department wanted to sell big splashy ads, but it was causing an internal conflict with our product-engineering team and our core values.”