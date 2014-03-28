The 24-Hour Trap: Rethinking Daily Habits

What you do as you manage your daily life matters a great deal. A simple choice to grab a piece of fruit with your coffee in the morning turns you into a person who eats a healthy breakfast. If you get up and write five pages every weekday morning, you will have a manuscript in a few months.

But that last description of frequency–“every weekday morning”–contains an insight that suggests there’s a problem with how we sometimes think about time. Even people with so-called “daily” rituals don’t always do the same things on weekends. They do these rituals Monday through Friday, and as I study people’s schedules, I find many veer from the usual routines on Fridays, too. These so-called “daily” habits actually happen only four to five times a week.

We live in weeks, not days. We can look at all seven days, and find space for things more often than not.

Why does that matter? This insight is good news for those of us whose days can’t always look the same, but who still want to build sources of joy or meaning into our lives. We live in weeks, not days. Rather than succumbing to the “24-hour trap”–the belief that something has to happen daily on weekdays in order to be part of our lives–we can look at all seven days, and find space for things more often than not.

Take exercise for example: Many people would like to exercise more. But then they tell themselves “I’m not the kind of person who can just leave for an hour at lunch each day to go work out.” Or “I just can’t stomach getting up at 5:30 a.m. every morning to exercise.”