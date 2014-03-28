The Startup That Wants to Change The Way We Do Presentations

“A lot of speakers try to fit 10 pounds of information into a five-pound bag,” says Nadine Hanafi describing one of the main issues people have when creating content for a presentation.

The CEO and founder of We Are Visual started the Miami-based company less than a year ago, and already they are changing the way people present.

Hanafi’s skills first drew attention at a TEDxMiami where cofounder and curator Matthew Greer praised her work: “Nadine turns PowerPoint from a design liability into a design asset.” We Are Visual focuses on keynotes, pitch decks, and webinars. One of their key services is called, “Presentation Rescue,” which helps a speaker revitalize a deck with a custom, story-based design.

Nadine Hanafi

While We Are Visual is currently operating from South Florida, Hanafi has clients all over the world. She speaks five languages, which is proving to be an asset for the company’s international clients. As for the future of the business, Hanafi is keen to expand her network of designers and change the way people tell stories on stage.