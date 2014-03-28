Two Surprising Ways To Improve Your Commute

If you’re happy and you know it, you probably have a short commute.

A study done by National Geographic fellow Dan Buettner found that cutting an hour-long commute each way out of your life, gives people the happiness equivalent of making an extra $40,000 a year.

The average commute time is 25.4 minutes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and if you live in a large city like New York, you’re likely spending more than twice that getting to the office. Is there a way to find happiness while still living in the ‘burbs?

Yes, says Hillary Rettig, productivity coach and author of The 7 Secrets of the Prolific. “The key is making your commute neutral versus destructive.” She offers two counterintuitive ways to make the most of rush hour:

As crazy as it may sound, lengthening your commute will take away some of the destructive qualities of the trip, says Rettig.

“When people are commuting, they’re most likely rushing,” she says. “Rushing degrades our happiness. Most of us probably don’t realize the stress it causes us physically and emotionally.”

Turn your commute into a more neutral experience by allocating more time for it: “Leaving early is empowering,” she says. “You have more of a sense of control and self-management. For example, you can stop and pick up coffee on the way if you wish. You’ll immediately feel a sense of relief.”