Everything’s Better With GIFs, Especially Classic Movie Posters

Movie posters are a classic art form–we’ve written about them plenty, whether to wax poetic over beautiful minimalist designs or snark at cliches . But we’ve never seen movie posters that move.

Turns out there are a few web artists around, on Twitter, Reddit and elsewhere, who create animated GIFs out of classic movie posters. They’ve picked some of the expected movies beloved by Internet types–the original Star Wars trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception–but also a handful of more idiosyncratic classics, like Jason and the Argonauts and Curse of the Demon. The movies really come to life in these GIFs–it makes us want to see GIF versions of all of our favorite posters.

We’ve collected some of our favorites above, and you can check out more over at io9.