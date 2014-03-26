Construction Workers Use Empowering Cat-Calls In This New Snickers Ad

The heckling and cat-calling construction worker might be the most common workplace cliche next to the crazy-driving cabbie and the gun-toting postal worker. But as many women in big cities know, the whistles and comments do still happen when walking by work sites from time to time.





Snickers and agency Clemenger BBDO Melbourne took the brand’s global “You’re not you when you’re hungry” campaign and put a little Candid Camera spin on it. They set up construction workers to heckle female passersby, except this time using empowering and polite cat-calls.

“Oi! That color really works on you! Have a productive day!”





“I appreciate your appearance is just one aspect of who you are!”

It’s a great adaptation of the long-running theme, but also a sad indictment of the builder cliche. The funnier we find it, the farther away we actually think gender politics and perhaps our own attitudes are from the spoof’s respectful ideal. Have yourself a lovely day.