This 5-Step Mental Workout Will Make You Smarter

Is it possible to make yourself smarter? Until about 10 years ago, most neuroscientists said no. “Back in the day people thought intelligence was genetic,” says Dan Hurley, a science journalist and author of the recent book Smarter: The New Science of Building Brain Power . “It was Darwinian: Sorry folks, your brain’s not up to snuff.”

But a growing field of study proves that our mental capacity can be strengthened through cognitive exercise, just as we can build up the body by lifting weights. It’s not a question of memory, mind you. “Training short-term memory and long-term memory has no real benefit and isn’t related to intelligence,” says Hurley. “They’re useful, but there are plenty of absent-minded professors and geniuses who don’t remember the names of people they met at a party.” Instead, it’s our working memory and fluid intelligence “that separate a Steve Jobs and Bill Gates from the rest of us,” Hurley explains. “They can put things together, see patterns, and read between the lines.”

Working memory is our ability to toggle between disparate information from moment-to-moment, while organizing it into useful components. Fluid intelligence is our ability to detect hidden patterns. People who decipher ancient texts or top-notch spies have particularly strong fluid intelligence. “They’re called intelligence analysts for a reason,” says Hurley and says there’s now an entire program in the U.S. government–the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity or IARPA–that’s working to advance this field. But brain training isn’t just for spies. We can all benefit from a brain workout.

Case in point: Healthcare.gov. “What was the real problem with the site?” Hurley asks. “Was it a lack of high IQ nerds? No. All those nerds were just doing their jobs, but nobody was putting the larger pieces together. That project required smart people to step back and see the thing in its entirety.” Which is exactly what fluid intelligence is for. So how can you pump up your brain? Here’s Hurley’s advice.

Hurley spent three and half months doing Lumosity, an online brain training program designed by neuroscientists. The games can help easily distracted people focus, allow older individuals to hang on to cognitive function longer, and train you how to see patterns and make connections, which is the essence of fluid intelligence.

If you’re skeptical, Hurley has some words for you. “There is a wealth of published information demonstrating that Vitamin C supplements are completely useless unless you’re a British sailor in 1793 and yet people continue to take that Airborne crap,” he says. Meanwhile, when it comes to brain games people keep protesting, “‘but it’s not proven!’”

He understands that you may not be ready to fork over your credit card. But no worries. Play the free brain training came “Dual N-Back” or try a game. “Absurdly, sharp shooter games been shown to have significant benefits in decreasing your reaction time and responding to stimuli,” he says. “We don’t think of those things as ‘intelligence’ but they’re important cognitive skills.” At the very least, he says, it’ll prevent you “from driving into that car that’s pulling out of the parking lot.”