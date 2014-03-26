Oculus Rift, Kickstarter, And The Delicate Line Between Growing Fast And Selling Out

Once upon a time not so long ago, the Oculus Rift was a darling of the Kickstarter community, quickly accumulating close to 10,000 backers to blow past its modest $250,000 fundraising goal. Right now, the crowdfunded project for a virtual reality headset sits on a pile of just over $2.4 million–a testament to the power of a simple but good idea, and a vibrant community with deep pocketbooks.

Then, late Tuesday night, Facebook announced that it was purchasing Oculus VR, the Irvine-based company behind the immersive gaming technology, for $2 billion. The Rift’s original backers are not happy.

“What a disappointing decision to cash out even before getting first consumer version out,” wrote one aggrieved backer on the Oculus Rift’s Kickstarter page. He was, of course, one of many. “A week ago Oculus was a very successful company about a year away from releasing its first consumer VR hardware,” echoed another comment. “Now Oculus’s mission almost has to be to feed more user data into Facebook. It’s hard to imagine a product being released that is not hard-linked to a Facebook account. Now instead of just being a VR pioneer, Oculus users can become the first guinea pigs to share everything they do in their virtual worlds with the Facebook database.”

As you might reasonably expect, not all the responses were quite so thoughtful or measured. But Facebook’s latest splashy purchase highlights an interesting and new friction presented by the crowdfunding model. On one hand, it legitimizes the Kickstarter platform as a deep well for potentially world-changing ideas; after all, it isn’t every day that the CEO of a multi-billion dollar tech company comes knocking on your door with his checkbook open. (Okay, maybe every other week.)

“This is just the start,” wrote Mark Zuckerberg in a status update announcing the purchase. “After games, we’re going to make Oculus a platform for many other experiences. Imagine enjoying a courtside seat at a game, studying in a classroom of students and teachers all over the world or consulting with a doctor face-to-face–just by putting on goggles in your home.”

“This is really a new communication platform,” he added.