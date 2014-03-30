London Street Artists Are Photoshopping The City Away

The streets of London are crowded, and sometimes over-adorned with logos, graffiti, notices, signs, and more. How do you find any peace in a city determined to convey that much visual information to every resident? Maybe you start with an eraser.

That’s the plan of ad professionals Guus Ter Beek and Tayfun Sarier, whose personal project is called “Street Eraser.” The pair have been documenting the project via the Street Eraser Tumblr page, capturing photos of the vinyl stickers they’ve made that offer an analog interpretation of the familiar grey-and-white checkered boxes (along with a circular brush) that appear after erasing layers of an image with Adobe Photoshop.





There’s also a shot of one of the duo preparing the stickers, which are shaped in patterns similar to what you might make with your mouse or your trackpad–neat images whose dimensions match up to the size of the eraser’s brush, that then go over a “do not enter” sign, or a fried chicken joint’s logo, or an ad on a bus shelter. (No word, of course, from the fried chicken place’s owners on if they appreciated the project.) The images do a neat job of remixing the world a little bit–the nature of the project means that the stickers inherently offer a new interpretation of whatever surface they’re applied to, and street art that actually interacts with the street is exciting to see.

(h/t Atlantic Cities)