How Do I Get Noticed By Employers In A Crowded Field?

I am so sorry that you are having such a difficult time. You probably already know this, but you’re in great company–Bill Gates, Michael Dell, and Steve Jobs are all proof that you can do well without a degree.

I have applied for at least 100 jobs if not more in the last 7 months. Because of the Automated Resume Screeners I cannot get past the online application submission. I have a lot of the prerequisite skills, but I have not completed a degree. So my application is never even considered. What are people like me supposed to do?

This week’s question comes in response to our recent column about learning new skills without going back to college , and is answered by Leadership coach Lolly Daskal.

Whether you have any college-level study or not, you can try a more creative approach:

1. List Any Education You Have.

If you have some college study, there are a couple of things you can do to help your resume get past an automated screen. You can list the school you attended and your major without stating anything about a degree. Or, if the job description says “bachelor’s degree required,” your resume can say “bachelor’s degree not completed” so the system can pick up the keywords “bachelor’s degree.” You don’t want to say anything that is not true, but you want your resume to get in front of people. Make sure your resume includes the same keywords as the job description, then arrange them to fit your background.

2. Find The Hiring Manager On LinkedIn.

If you have a job in mind, look up the appropriate hiring manager, director, or vice president on LinkedIn and send them your resume in the mail. Make it personal, state your skills, let them get to know some of your passion and who you are, so when they are reading a thousand other resumes, yours will stand out.

3. Use Snail Mail.

Everybody emails today, so try posting a letter. Mark it confidential and personal and tell them why you are the perfect person for the job.

4. Emphasize Your Experience and Credentials.

Stress not only your experience but also the skills you have and the results you have achieved. Describe any training, certifications, or licenses you have to show that you have invested in your development. If you have done some college classes or training, you have something to talk about.

5. Network more.

Most jobs come though connections, and if you don’t have connections, make them. Networking is one of the most important things you can do when pursuing a new job, but it’s even more critical if you don’t have a degree.