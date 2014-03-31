5 Traits Of Successful Job Offer Negotiators

After grueling rounds of interviews and meetings with recruiters, don’t cozy up to your new desk yet–it’s time to get ready for the job-offer negotiation.

Deepak Malhotra, professor of Business Administration in the Negotiations, Organizations, and Markets unit at Harvard Business School, compiled 15 rules for entering job-offer negotiations. We’ve boiled them down to five characteristics:

Don’t let the affability slip once you’re past the interview stage. It truly is as much about how you ask (nonverbal cues and tone) as it is what you are asking for–so hold that smile a little longer. Ease tension with a positive demeanor to avoid feeling greedy.

Being likeable and being respected aren’t mutually exclusive. Show you’re not just a friendly face but one they should take seriously: Frame your requests around the real reasons you deserve them. Everyone wants flex time and a bigger paycheck; not everyone has your specific life situation or experience to justify them.

Ultimately, your satisfaction hinges less on getting the negotiation right and more on getting the job right.

If you don’t have a good reason, maybe that particular perk isn’t worth fighting for. Do you homework: know what the position typically pays (ignoring the unconditional gold stars friends and family give you), and never exude the biggest turnoff: Entitlement.

No one likes playing hard to get forever. Hiring managers, especially, have more to do with their time than court candidates that are only using them for leverage elsewhere. Pushing your luck with playing the cocky, “everyone wants me” card is only effective until someone folds. Be clear and reasonable about what would make you say yes from the start.

“Companies don’t negotiate; people do,” says Malhotra. Understanding the other person’s concerns helps you make better-informed asks. If you’re talking to an HR representative, it might be safer to let a flurry of questions fly. Sending a future manager 10 follow-ups a day? Chill. Plan ahead to pitch your concerns as succinctly as possible.