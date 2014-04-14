How to Juice a Saturated Market

Because cold-pressed juice has just a three-day shelf life, manufacturing and logistics are make-or-break. CEO Hayden Slater is building an East Coast processing facility so he can control his own supply chain.

Consumers might skip over another single new juice shop, so Slater is opening up to 15 at once. That way the company is hard to miss, and people will talk. “Our goal is to get this product to as many people as we can,” he says.

Slater wants there to be no confusion about what his company sells, so he’s selling one thing only. No wheatgrass, no smoothies. Just juice. “At the core of who we are, we are a juice company,” Slater says.

New Yorkers who have a favorite juice shop are unlikely to be lured away by juice alone. Slater is giving them a reason to switch and newcomers a way in: He sells at about $6.50 a serving, rather than the industry standard of $10 to $12.