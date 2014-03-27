5 Reasons You Need To Instill Values In Your Organization

It is an old truism: employees do not turn to written statements on the company intranet for clues about how to behave–they look to each other. If your goal is to intentionally shape the actions and interactions of employees, you know the importance of creating a “values-based” culture. However, you also know how difficult it is to implement one.

Zappos, a present-day paragon, has seemed to crack the cultural code. So much in fact that they have built a business that teaches others how do it. Thousands of companies from around the world travel to the Las Vegas headquarters to see how Zapponians “live their 10 WOW values.” They can choose the 60-minute tour to observe the culture in action or attend a fully immersive, 3-day boot camp. If you take a moment to consider this fact, it is quite amazing. Zappos turned their culture into an attraction that warrants a price for admission. In doing so, they send a clear message to all those who seek the proverbial keys to the cultural kingdom: it is not easy to replicate the “secret sauce.”

In fact, a recent study conducted by Boston Research Group, based on a survey of thousands of Americans from every rung of the corporate ladder, found that only 3% of those surveyed described their company’s values as a form of “self-governance.” In this category, employees are guided by a set of values that inspire everyone to align their actions around a common set of principles. Management scientists explain this low percentage as a classic case of leadership rhetoric versus behavior; however, the field of human psychology holds surprising insight into more pervasive factors at play.

For companies to truly close the chasm between their stated and lived values, they must enter the human psyche to extract excellence from the inside-out, not dictate it from outside-in. This requires organizations to pivot their approach: rather than get people to live the values, they should focus on the values that live in the people. This taps into the innate qualities that exist across mankind: human virtues.

While virtues have been around since Aristotle, two seminal psychologists from the University of Pennsylvania, Martin Seligman and the late Chris Peterson, undertook research to identify the universal traits that are best about human beings. They combed through nearly 2,500 years of history to identify six core “virtues” found across religions, cultures, nations, and belief systems.

The virtues that made the cut were wisdom, courage, humanity, justice, temperance, and transcendence. Each virtue contains three to five character strengths, with a total of 24 topping the list. You, just like every other person you work with, have five “signature” strengths–like a unique strain of DNA–that make up the “real you.”

If you’re interested in learning more about it, check out award-winning director Tiffany Shlain’s 8 minute film, The Science of Character.