What I Learned From A Week Of Waking Up Early

You know the advice: If you want to get more done, try going to bed earlier and getting up earlier. You turn wasted evening TV time into productive morning hours. You can accomplish big things before most people eat breakfast.

I’ve written about many productive people who use this strategy. I’ve also found it hard to implement in my own life. I am not a morning person. I also have three small children who, until about six months ago, woke me up so early that the thought of getting up any earlier just made me want to hide under the covers. However, as I started looking ahead to the deadline for a book I’m writing, and realized that I would need to be more productive and focused, I decided to try waking up early for a week to work, in the hopes that I would get more done.

I spent the past week doing just that. The results have been positive, though not so overwhelmingly positive that I’m going to wake up before dawn for the rest of my life. I am, however, willing to keep trying it from time to time.

Before my new morning ritual, I was waking up between 7 and 7:30 (yes, this is one of the upsides of having no commute). I got up, got the kids breakfast, and started working around 8.

This past week, I set my alarm to 6. I showered the night before, so all I had to do was go downstairs, turn up the heat, start my coffee, and head into my office. I’d be working by 6:03. I spent 90 minutes each morning plowing through the data analysis necessary for my book project. Then I’d start the old morning routine after that.

I found I quite liked the quiet time. I got a lot of focused work done. I enjoyed seeing the sun come up, illuminating the trees outside my window. I enjoyed sipping my coffee with no interruptions.

But the new routine didn’t exactly work miracles. For starters, I didn’t succeed in generating any additional hours in the day. In order to be up at 6, instead of 7, I needed to go to bed at 10:30 or 11 instead of 11:30 or midnight. That meant I no longer had 2 hours to work at night after my kids went to bed.