How You Will Find Your Next Job On Twitter

You’ve probably heard about people who landed a book deals from their popular tweets, or that Seth Meyers found several writers for his new show on Twitter.

It’s true: People have used Twitter to find full-time jobs, side-gigs, even land book deals. While LinkedIn is commonly associated with job-seekers, more people are using Twitter to supplement their job search.

So, how did they do it? We asked several Twitter users to share how they’ve used the microblogging site to find their dream jobs. Here’s what they said:

“To build an audience on Twitter, you have to share valuable content,” says Joel Capperella, vice president of Marketing for Yoh, a Philadelphia-based staffing and recruiting firm. Simply sharing a link isn’t enough.

Capperella suggests adding value by providing your perspective: Do you agree or disagree with the article? Are there other factors worth considering? This can encourage dialogue and interaction with other users, he says. Twitter also allows users to establish expertise and control their digital brand. “What [someone] shares, how they behave, and with whom they connect on Twitter offers a unique insight into who they are as a professional, creating an opportunity to show why they’re a good candidate,” Capperella notes.

When Laurie Wang wanted to switch careers from finance to digital marketing, she turned to Twitter. After reaching out to key influencers in the digital space, she met several for coffee or lunch, and started working in the industry six months later. “Off-line networking is key to building real relationships, but I find that Twitter helps to facilitate connections to busy professionals,” Wang says.

Taylor Aldredge reached out to 10 marketers he followed on Twitter and made an ask: Would they speak with him about how they got to where they are today? Aldredge says most responded with information, and two agreed to meet him for coffee. One of those meetings led to an interview (and subsequent position) with the marketer’s former employer, Grasshopper, a virtual phone system for entrepreneurs. Now a digital marketer, Aldredge says being proactive and approaching professionals whose careers he admired was key to landing his current position with Grasshopper.