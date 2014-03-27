How Funny Or Die Landed The President

When the website Funny or Die launched in 2007, the big news were the names behind it–its founders include Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Chris Henchy.

In 2014, the site has taken over social media and expanded its comedy portfolio to include television and movies such as Comedy Central’s Drunk History and @Midnight, IFC’s The Spoils of Babylon, and its unscripted reality show, American Muscle, coming later this year to the Discovery Channel. That’s why we named Funny or Die one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2014.

The company’s focus from day one has been two-fold: Be talent-friendly and focus on creativity. “Content drives the deal, not the other way around,” says Dick Glover, president and CEO of Funny or Die. “The business supports the creative, not the other way around.” Glover notes the company’s structure: allowing creative, talented people to do what they do best, and giving them the resources to create great content–isn’t the typical Hollywood arrangement.

“We set out to be talent-friendly. Do what you want, have fun, and have the resources to do it well,” he says. In the early years, before social media took off, user-generated content was the “be-all, end-all,” Glover says. The site utilized A-list talent with user-generated content, a self-selection process to find “the good stuff”–as the name suggests, it’ll either be funny, or it’ll die.

Soon after its launch, the company tried to expand the franchise into the culinary, sports, and video game worlds with the ill-fated Eat, Drink or Die, Shred or Die, and Pwn or Die. Glover says the company learned what it was good at, namely, comedy and enabling talent to perform, and today focuses on those. “We’re sticking to our knitting,” he jokes.

One of the key lessons at Funny or Die is to trust the process. “Do things the right way and trust that you’ll attain your goal at the end,” says Glover. Case in point? President Barack Obama’s surprise appearance earlier this month in the Zach Galifianakis series, Between Two Ferns.