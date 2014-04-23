Upworthy’s Headlines Are Insufferable. Here’s Why You Click Anyway

The news site Upworthy has earned a reputation for engineering “curiosity gap” headlines–story titles that coerce a click through just the right balance of information and intrigue.

In posing a question or teasing readers with a potential a mystery, curiosity-gap headlines can be two or even three sentences long. Some feel like story leads in and of themselves. Exhibit A, from a Fall 2013 list of the site’s greatest hits: “This Amazing Kid Just Died. What He Left Behind Is Wondtacular.”

The media has criticized the approach for being repetitive and manipulative. (Reuters blogger Felix Salmon, calling curiosity-gap headlines “annoying,” compared them to German sentences in that “you don’t know what they mean until you get to the end.”)

Yet those headlines are wildly effective. A recent web traffic chart reveals that Upworthy generated about 75,000 Facebook likes for each article. If that sounds impressive, get this: The second-best performing site generated fewer than 10,000 likes.

Whatever you think of Upworthy or Facebook traffic formulas (or the German language), the power of curiosity-gap headlines is, possibly, peerless. So what’s the psychological reasoning behind our need to click?

Grumpy Cat

After decades of research, behavioral scientists remain quite curious themselves about curiosity. A big reason the feeling is difficult to understand is because it runs counter to classical ideas about rational decision-making–we’re invested in the belief that people choose to do something in order to fulfill a goal. This is why scientists are, well, a bit stumped. There’s no clear extrinsic benefit or tangible utility to learning what the amazing kid who died left behind. But you clicked anyway.

Still, psychologists have some theories. The leading one, presented by George Loewenstein of Carnegie Mellon in the mid-1990s, is known as the “information-gap” theory. Loewenstein believes that curiosity proceeds in two basic steps: First, a situation reveals a painful gap in our knowledge (that’s the headline), and then we feel an urge to fill this gap and ease that pain (that’s the click).