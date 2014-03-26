advertisement
How To Moonwalk In 5 Easy Steps

By Mark Wilson1 minute Read

The supreme lean in Smooth Criminal required patented trick shoes, but Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk needs nothing fancier than a pair of jersey knit socks and a bit of patience. Using this wonderful little gifographic by Jacob O’Neal, you can duplicate Jackson’s moves in just five easy steps. The catch? The unofficial sixth step is a whole lot of practice.

