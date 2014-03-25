How Ray-Ban And Oakley Could Bring Google Glass To The Masses

Google has announced a partnership with Luxottica, makers of Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear among others, for the future of its Google Glass platform. The partnership will milk Luxottica’s “design and manufacturing expertise,” and it will eventually bring more style choices to Glass.

This is important news, even if you’ve never dug the sporty Oakley aesthetic.

Google Glass launched as a cyborgian headset, designed in-house. Then it morphed into a line of more typical-looking eyewear, also designed in-house.

But if Glass is to be every bit as ubiquitous as Google itself, just living on your face, Glass can’t have a single style, or even 10 styles. Glass needs to be bigger than any one fashion label can be; it needs to be sewn into the very fabric of the fashion industry, just as the Android OS is sewn into phones from manufacturers around the globe. And in this regard, Google’s partnership with Luxottica is the first big step in making that happen. We just hope it turns out better than the Thumps did.

