Catch Up On All Of “Mad Men” In Less Than Two Minutes

On Sunday April 13th, the seventh and final season of AMC’s Mad Men will premiere and the network wants to make sure you’re properly briefed ahead of time. So just in case you don’t have the time to watch all six seasons, or even just catch up on last season, it’s created a collection of recaps that clock in at less than two minutes.
There is a full series recap, as well as individual clips for Don Draper and Peggy Olson. Just in case you are planning to catch up before the last installment of Days of Our Draper kicks off, we won’t drop any spoilers here. Just know that it’s a bit disappointing there’s no Bobby Draper edition.