Klingon Warnog–Beer Of Warriors–Has Arrived

Thanks to CBS Consumer Products and The Federation of Beer, Klingon Warnog is leaping from the annals of science fiction to your mug.

Klingon Warnog

The new Star Trek-branded beer will be unveiled March 25 at the Nightclub & Bar Show in Las Vegas and ship in the U.S. and Canada this year.

Klingon Warnog is a hand-crafted Roggen Dunkel–billed as “a bold beer suited for the harsh Klingon lifestyle”–and will be the first Star Trek-themed beer to hit the U.S. Vulcan Ale, which debuted last year, is only available in Canada.

Klingon Warnog is brewed under license by Tin Man Brewing Company of Evansville, Indiana. For you beer aficionados: It incorporates rye malt into a modern Dunkelweizen grain bill, with a mild banana and clove aroma.

Now, someone needs to make a real Romulan Ale–not an energy drink–before it’s outlawed in 200 years.

**Klingon for “Bottoms up!” according to the Bing translator.

