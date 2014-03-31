See The Ancient Roots Of Modern Infographics In “Book Of Trees”

The first great Age of Infographics took root 1,000 years ago inspired variously by quests to categorize scientific knowledge, organize Greco-Roman scholarship and, weirdly, trace family bloodlines so that aristocrats could avoid incest as defined by Vatican rule-makers.

Manuel Lima’s illustrated history The Book of Trees (Princeton Architectural Press) chronicles how Medieval-era designers instinctively used trunk and branch diagrams to impose order on the explosion of new data. One millennium later, tree-based graphics continue to pack considerable punch as information delivery systems.

Manuel Lima

Lima, who first started pondering tree morphology in 2005 when he authored Visual Complexity: Mapping Patterns of Information, says, “It’s too easy to think that information visualization is a new way to deal with the demands of all the big data we have in this century. In fact the Medieval period is the genesis of where information design and visualization comes from. That’s when people realized that text only is not enough.”

For scholars, monks, and heredity-minded royal families, trees served as a handy way to divvy information into groups and sub-groups. Lima figures, “They had the concept of hierarchy in their minds and used the tree as a symbol for mapping because it was convenient. Over time, it became ingrained in our minds so that now when we talk about the root of a problem or describe genetics as a branch of science, we’re really going back to this Medieval era when people started using diagrams to convey complex new knowledge.”





Lima’s book, subtitled Visualizing Branches of Knowledge, documents a steady erosion of botanical detail. Where the 13th-century “Tree of Virtues,” for example, came complete with the bumps, lumps, and leaves of an actual growing thing, 21st-century data artist Werner Randelshofer’s “icicle tree” relies on TreeViz software to generate hyper-tidy rectilinear forms. “Today’s tree-based graphics have no resemblance to a real tree,” Lima says. “It’s like they’ve almost become a separate exotic species. In the design community, you’ve only reached perfection when you’ve removed everything that’s unnecessary. By eliminating all the leaves and branches to arrive at these super-clean graphics, it opened up a huge path of discovery when it comes to data visualization.”



