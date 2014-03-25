Instagram Testing Facebook Places Integration To Replace Foursquare

The experiment signals that Instagram may eventually wean itself off its current integration with location-based service Foursquare, which made a name for itself through social check-ins. Foursquare has more recently shifted toward trying to become what CEO Dennis Crowley calls the “location layer” for the internet. Third-party services such as Pinterest, Path, Twitter’s Vine, and Yahoo’s Flickr all use Foursquare’s free API integration and expansive database of restaurants, bars, and other places to power their location services; even Uber, the car-on-demand startup, taps into Foursquare’s data to help its drivers and passengers find an exact pickup location. Foursquare’s database of venues is considered by many to be one of the freshest, updated incessantly by Foursquare’s 45 million users and their billions of check-ins. Its integration with Instagram is often touted as an emblem that demonstrates why Foursquare’s dataset is so valuable, but competitors–including Facebook, Google, and Yelp–are vying to prove that their own location data feeds are even more powerful.

To tag a location in an Instagram photo, users just have to tap a “name this location” button. A list of nearby venues pops up, along with a search engine, enabling users to tie their pictures to specific locations, whether for an outdoor shot taken in Central Park or a family photo snapped at the Eiffel Tower. Recently, however, Instagram has started toying with the idea of replacing Foursquare’s integration with Facebook Places. As some Instagram users have noticed, Instagram has updated its app for a subset of its shutterbugs so that it now uses Facebook’s Places’ database instead of Foursquare’s. “Wait, did Facebook just secretly stop using Foursquare’s API for location services on Instagram and replace it with their mapping service?” Instagram user Guy Barnhart recently tweeted.

A spokesperson for Instagram indicated to Fast Company that it’s not uncommon for the service to trial new features. “We are constantly testing experiences throughout the app to provide the best possible user experience as part of future planning,” the representative said by email. The spokesperson added that “Foursquare is a great partner,” and that users “will continue to be able to share their check-ins to Foursquare from Instagram,” just as they can push Instagram content onto Twitter, Tumblr, and Flickr.

But it’s likely Facebook is wary of sharing Instagram’s data with a potential competitor, especially when it could better serve one of Facebook’s own properties. Instagram boasts more than 150 million users, who collectively upload tens of millions of photos each day. When these photos are tied to a location, they paint a comprehensive portrait of a venue and even reveal when that venue is most popular. If tons of Instagram photos are taken at Zazie in San Francisco on Saturday mornings, it’s safe to surmise that the restaurant is a hot brunch spot on weekends (thanks in part to its pancakes, judging by the Instagram photos tied to its location).

That kind of information is one reason why Foursquare’s data has become such a hot commodity. (Foursquare declined to comment for this story.) Last month, as part of a $15 million strategic investment in Foursquare, Microsoft also announced a multi-year data-licensing agreement with the location company. The partnership will allow Microsoft to integrate Foursquare’s location data into products such as Bing and other Windows-based mobile apps.

The question now is how Facebook Places’ location database compares with Foursquare’s. Years ago, during the “check-in wars,” when Facebook was trying to create a competitor to Foursquare and Gowalla, it invested heavily in Places. But the product floundered and we haven’t heard much about it for some time. Since then, Yelp has ramped up its own offerings, while Google recently acquired Waze, the social-mapping startup, for $1.1 billion (reportedly beating Facebook to the punch).