Safer Crossing

Crossing the street can kill you, even in the most pedestrian-friendly cities. Are crosswalks part of the problem?

A firm called Ogrydziak Prillinger Architects is trying to reduce accidents by rethinking how people get from one side of the street to the other. The company, which is based in San Francisco (where an average of three pedestrians are hit by cars every day), has come up with a network of pedestrian lanes and planters that blur the usual boundaries ­between walkers and drivers. Its ­radical idea: Blending the street and sidewalk might actually save lives. “We saw the street as a kind of undiscovered public place,” says cofounder Zoe ­Prillinger. “We wanted to challenge the conventional expectation that the pavement belongs to vehicles and the sidewalk belongs to pedestrians.”

Here’s how the concept–for which we’ve created our own rendering–would work.



