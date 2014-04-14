Conference Calendar

1–3: Converge SE

Columbia, South Carolina

Eat, drink, even party with speakers from Google, PayPal, and Facebook at this laid-back technology retreat.

5–7: Artifact Conference

Austin

Workshops, parties, and tacos abound at this relaxed devel­opers’ conference focused on design across devices.

12–15: TechEd North America

Houston

Microsoft’s premier tech conference for IT profession­als merges with its popular Management Summit.

12–16: How Design Live

Boston

Malcolm Gladwell and Maria Popova headline this five-day extravaganza on good design and successful living.

19–23: HTML5 Dev Con

San Francisco

Heavy hitters like Adobe, Google, and Intel fill the agenda for the world’s largest HTML5 and JavaScript conference.

20–21: Digital Summit

Atlanta

Actor Kevin Pollack and HuffPost Live’s Roy Sekoff lead keynotes at this conference on digital culture.