Conference Calendar

May
1–3: Converge SE
Columbia, South Carolina
Eat, drink, even party with speakers from Google, PayPal, and Facebook at this laid-back technology retreat.
5–7: Artifact Conference
Austin
Workshops, parties, and tacos abound at this relaxed developers’ conference focused on design across devices.
12–15: TechEd North America
Houston
Microsoft’s premier tech conference for IT professionals merges with its popular Management Summit.
12–16: How Design Live
Boston
Malcolm Gladwell and Maria Popova headline this five-day extravaganza on good design and successful living.
19–23: HTML5 Dev Con
San Francisco
Heavy hitters like Adobe, Google, and Intel fill the agenda for the world’s largest HTML5 and JavaScript conference.
20–21: Digital Summit
Atlanta
Actor Kevin Pollack and HuffPost Live’s Roy Sekoff lead keynotes at this conference on digital culture.
22–23: La Conf
Paris
This two-day program for coders splits its time between hyperconnectivity and absolute analog.
27–29: C2MTL
Montreal
Fast Company‘s Most Creative People–including Tony Hsieh and Bjarke Ingels–shine at this annual creativity summit.