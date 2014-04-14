advertisement
Conference Calendar

Conference Calendar
[Image: Flickr user James]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

May

1–3: Converge SE
Columbia, South Carolina
Eat, drink, even party with speakers from Google, PayPal, and Facebook at this laid-back technology retreat.

5–7: Artifact Conference
Austin
Workshops, parties, and tacos abound at this relaxed devel­opers’ conference focused on design across devices.

12–15: TechEd North America
Houston
Microsoft’s premier tech conference for IT profession­als merges with its popular Management Summit.

12–16: How Design Live
Boston
Malcolm Gladwell and Maria Popova headline this five-day extravaganza on good design and successful living.

19–23: HTML5 Dev Con
San Francisco
Heavy hitters like Adobe, Google, and Intel fill the agenda for the world’s largest HTML5 and JavaScript conference.

20–21: Digital Summit
Atlanta
Actor Kevin Pollack and HuffPost Live’s Roy Sekoff lead keynotes at this conference on digital culture.

22–23: La Conf
Paris
This two-day program for coders splits its time between hyperconnectivity and absolute analog.

27–29: C2MTL
Montreal
Fast Company‘s Most Creative People–including Tony Hsieh and Bjarke Ingels–shine at this annual creativity summit.

