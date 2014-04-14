The Market for Good vs. Evil

Disney bet big on this month’s Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie as the villain from the classic Sleeping Beauty and costing a reported $200 million.
1. Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland (2010)
$1,025,467,110
2. Oz the Great and Powerful (2013)
$493,311,825
3. Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)
$396,592,829
4. Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
$225,703,475
5. Jack the Giant Slayer (2013)
$197,687,603
6. Mirror Mirror (2012)
$166,170,922
7. Red Riding Hood (2011)
$89,162,162
Can Maleficent conjure a success? Maybe. “Filmmakers are still trying to crack the code on this,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Rentrak. So if Maleficent does well, “it’ll be another step toward making these films mainstream,” he says. You heard it here first: The evil sorceress is the new supervillain.