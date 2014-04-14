advertisement
The Market for Good vs. Evil

Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie [Image courtesy of Disney]
By Tara Moore1 minute Read

Disney bet big on this month’s Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie as the villain from the classic Sleeping Beauty and costing a reported $200 million.

1. Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland (2010)
$1,025,467,110

2. Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) 
$493,311,825

3. Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)
$396,592,829

4. Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
$225,703,475

5. Jack the Giant Slayer (2013)
$197,687,603

6. Mirror Mirror (2012)
$166,170,922

7. Red Riding Hood (2011)
$89,162,162

Can Maleficent conjure a success? Maybe. “Filmmakers are still trying to crack the code on this,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Rentrak. So if Maleficent does well, “it’ll be another step toward making these films mainstream,” he says. You heard it here first: The evil sorceress is the new supervillain.

