This Map Will Tell You How Big The Gender Pay Gap Is In Your State (Infographic)

It’s a fact that’s difficult to ignore–women in the workplace generally make less money than men.

The gender pay gap is not a new issue–equality in the workplace has been an uphill battle for American women for years.

During World War II, women entered the workforce in droves to fill the void left by men deployed overseas. But by the end of the war, many women were forced back into lower-paying jobs–or laid off in favor of returning servicemen.

We’ve come a long way since then, and there are now women occupying a number of high-paying, high-responsibility jobs. But the pay gap between men and women’s earnings has been slow to close. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women were earning only 62 cents per dollar earned by men in 1979.

Even today, women in the United States are paid on average only 77 cents for every dollar men make, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. America doesn’t even make the top-10 list for countries with gender parity.

Lead Economist at Payscale Katie Bardaro believes that the wage gap comes down to the positions men and women choose. She says that women more frequently fill jobs with a large societal benefit, but less monetary benefit.

But recent studies have found that even many women entrepreneurs pay themselves salaries equivalent to 80% of those of their male counterparts.