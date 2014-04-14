advertisement
Selling Sensors to Sports

By Joe DeLessio1 minute Read

It’s the latest entry in a category of high-tech tools for amateurs, which also includes:

Golf: Swingbyte

The ultralight sensor clips to your club just below the handle to monitor speed, acceleration, arc, and other stats.
App bonus: Sync with your instructor’s phone to share data between lessons. 
See it in action here.

Basketball: 94Fifty Smart Sensor Basketball

Embedded in a standard ball, the sensor tracks shot speed, arc, and backspin, plus dribble speed and force.
App bonus: Arbitrate a hand-to-hand dribbling competition.
See it in action here.

Hockey: FWD Powershot

The sensor fits into the handle end of the stick and measures swing speed, angle, and acceleration.
App bonus: Analyze your technique and watch animated tips.
See it in action here.

Baseball: Zepp Baseball Sensor

Stuck to the knob of the bat, the sensor tracks the speed and plane of a swing, and the angle of impact.
App bonus: See a side-by-side replay of any two swings.
See it in action here.

