Selling Sensors to Sports

It’s the latest entry in a category of high-tech tools for amateurs, which also includes:

The ultralight sensor clips to your club just below the handle to monitor speed, acceleration, arc, and other stats.

App bonus: Sync with your instructor’s phone to share data between lessons.

Embedded in a standard ball, the sensor tracks shot speed, arc, and backspin, plus dribble speed and force.

App bonus: Arbitrate a hand-to-hand dribbling competition.

The sensor fits into the handle end of the stick and measures swing speed, angle, and acceleration.

App bonus: Analyze your technique and watch animated tips.

Stuck to the knob of the bat, the sensor tracks the speed and plane of a swing, and the angle of impact.

App bonus: See a side-by-side replay of any two swings.

