The Case for Cable

That’s how long adults 25 to 34 watch TV per week–15 times the hour and 39 minutes they watch online video, notes Mark Fratrik, SVP and chief economist at BIA/Kelsey. “Clearly, there is still a considerable amount of TV watching in more traditional settings,” he says.

Mobile, Internet, and TV viewing all converge in the evening. Says Merrick Kingston, senior analyst at IHS Technology, “It suggests there’s an opportunity to double dip: reach your viewers via broadcast, but simultaneously engage them via apps or social networks.”

That’s the percentage of people who want instant access to TV shows. But, says Richard Hartell, president of human experience strategy at MediaVest U.S.A., at least they want them! Now it’s up to networks to “liberate their content across devices,” he says.