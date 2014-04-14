Minimal Waste, Maximal Profit

This month’s billion-dollar business idea (which you can steal) comes from Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez, founders of urban-farming startup Back to the Roots:

“The next Whirlpool or Dyson will be a brand that offers sustainable, zero-waste appliances. Imagine a toilet that uses water from the sink and the shower to flush, or an HVAC system that recycles heat from the fridge and the oven: As sustainability becomes a bigger concern for homeowners, these are the kinds of products they’ll be looking for.”