The Candy Crush Trademark Saga Continues

When King, best known for its highly addictive game Candy Crush Saga, abandoned its trademark application of the word “candy” in the U.S., the company was careful to note it still holds the trademark in the European Union and will police its intellectual property there. Challenging this, Zeptolab, creator of the Cut the Rope franchise, on Tuesday announced it has filed a claim in London to cancel the trademark, a move it hopes will let game developers use the word “candy” freely in their games.