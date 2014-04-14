The Recommender

Insight Timer: “This app is wonderful for daily meditation. You set the timer and choose a beautiful Tibetan singing-bowl sound, and it guides you through your meditation.”

Señor Tyrone: “My Señor Tyrone poncho is a game changer! I love that I can throw it on instead of a jacket, and I won’t get on a plane without it.”

2. Andrew Wiederhorn

CEO, Fatburger

Lenovo Think­Vision LT1421: “This travel monitor is light and has a screen that you can write on–excellent when you are on the go. I use it to sign documents and things of that nature.”

Mophie Juice Pack Plus: “When you’re running from meeting to meeting, there’s no time to plug in your phone. This ensures that I don’t miss an important call.”

3. David Rodnitzky

CEO, 3Q Digital

Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business, by Gino Wickman: “This book provides the clearest, most logical road map to hitting business goals I’ve ever seen. Immediately after reading it, I ordered 10 copies for my top managers.”

CharityBuzz.com: “Cool charity auctions, like having Kevin Bacon record your voicemail or lunch with Richard Branson. Fun to browse and probably even more fun to win!”

4. Jeremy Reid

Founder and chairman, PinchMe