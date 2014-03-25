Maps Of Napa And Sonoma, For Design-Minded Wine Snobs

Should you be lucky enough this spring to traverse through northern California’s wine country, you won’t only need a designated driver, you’ll need a good map. There are so many vineyards in the region, you’ll get whiplash on the drive on Highway 29 from trying to spot them all.

Click to enlarge

Thankfully, the infographic gurus over at Pop Chart Lab have applied their trademark charm to the problem and designed these two handy maps for navigating the grape-y destinations. The maps spotlight over 500 of Sonoma’s and over 700 of Napa’s vineyards and wineries. To make sense of some densely packed areas, they’ve created zoomed-out pockets with different color-coding to help visitors pick out the exact location of smaller wineries.

Click to enlarge

Pop Chart Lab is no stranger to making maps for lushes: Here’s the team’s compendium of breweries in the United States and Europe.

The winery maps cost $29 each, here.