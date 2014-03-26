Why Apple Is Losing The War For Online Identity

Online identity has evolved tremendously over an extremely short period of time. Early on, your email address was your identity–you registered on a website, created a password, and maybe entered other details depending on the site, like your home address. Then came technologies like Microsoft Passport , which united online identity but, while a great idea, was too far ahead of its time to garner significant adoption. Eventually Facebook came to market and introduced the concept of social identity.

Image: Flickr user Mark Jensen

Other platforms, including Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google followed suit, opening up their interfaces to third-party sites. Despite competition from these popular networks, Facebook is still the leading social identity provider, in part because it was first to market, and also because it adds the most value for users when they log into sites and apps through integration with social plugins. Additionally, with its breadth of user data, Facebook login enables powerful personalized marketing, making Facebook identity particularly attractive to marketers.

More recently, we’ve seen a fascinating trend emerge around authentication. The lines between identity providers like Facebook and the authentication services used in online payments have typically been starkly drawn. But those lines are now blurring–authentication players are getting into payments and vice versa. Facebook is bolstering the amount of credit card info it retains through its recent acquisition of WhatsApp. Google has been pushing Google Wallet for years. And PayPal recently partnered with Samsung to implement fingerprint identity for payments.

There is an all-out war for identity among the biggest and most successful tech companies in the world. But there’s one more player who has yet to enter the fray and could largely own online identity: Apple.

There’s a great deal of talk about the direction Tim Cook is going to take Apple over the next few years. The company’s latest figures show that profits continue to fly for the iPad and iPhone, and now the world is looking for Apple’s next big move. Attention has been focused on the buzz around its foray into the connected car and into wearable tech to rival Google’s Glass, not to mention the bevy of smart watches and wristbands on the market. While wearable tech is an intriguing emerging space, it’s table scraps compared to the opportunity Apple has with identity.

Not only does Apple have one of the biggest caches of credit card information of any company in the world, it also has a unique understanding of its customers. It knows how you browse across your iPhone, what apps you use, and, of course, your shipping address. And it has done all this while routinely ranking as one of the most trusted and favored brands in the world.

All these factors indicate that Apple could be an indomitable force in identity, but the company has yet to enter the fray. For example, Apple ID still isn’t offered as a third-party authentication option.