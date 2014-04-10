Meet The Biggest Publishing Company You’ve Never Heard Of

Which is kind of like saying that anyone in a crowded football stadium could stand and deliver an eloquent speech. The hard part is not making noise. The hard part is getting people to listen. So by most aspiring publications’ definitions of success, a technology blog called the Txchnologist has made it. Last year, its articles were picked up about 200 times, including in Time, Smithsonian magazine, and on MSN News. You may have seen its coverage of temporary tattoos that could make electric telekinesis possible. Or eyewear that could help people with red-green color blindness. But what you may not have noticed, unless you read all the way to the bottom of an article or navigated to the blog’s homepage, is that the entire production comes out of GE’s marketing budget. It’s been created by a branch of PR firm Hill+Knowlton called Group SJR.

Investigative journalism will probably eventually migrate to be much more in the non-profit sector. But the rest of journalism today is pretty much fair game.

Group SJR’s 50 writers, editors, “visual storytellers,” and strategists publish about 15 daily content websites like the Txchnologist “in collaboration” with brands such as Xerox, the MPAA, and the NCTA. They work out of an office that is set up a lot like a newsroom: long, open tables strewn with computers and phones stand in for personal desks. Some of those 50 are former journalists who have worked at places like The Daily and Bloomberg.

Alexander Jutkowitz, the group’s 45-year-old founder, has been shaping media messages for 20 years, which has meant everything from working on political campaigns to marketing a teeth-whitening service in Japan. But he’s quick to refer me elsewhere when I ask for grounded specifics about the day-to-day operations of his newsroom. This is a man who is used to being spoken to like an oracle. “We went to great organizations,” he explains, “and we said, ‘you can be your own media company.'”

Alexander Jutkowitz Image courtesy of Group SJR

It’s become a popular proposition. In addition to running ads and branded stories next to content created by media companies like Buzzfeed and the New York Times, many brands are creating their own publications. They hope to mimic news organizations with high-quality, daily content and to draw similarly large audiences. PR behemoths Edelman and Weber Shandwick, which have both launched content initiatives within the last two years, and startups like NewsCred and Contently, which have both raised funding this year, aim to arm these newly minted content initiatives inside brands with marketing know-how, software, and, yes, freelance content producers.

And, argues Jutkowitz, there’s no reason a brand’s publications can’t compete with traditional media outlets. “Investigative journalism will probably eventually migrate to be much more in the nonprofit sector,” Jutkowitz says, “but the rest of journalism today is pretty much fair game.”

It’s not a difficult vision to conjure. Many brands have deeper pockets than their publishing rivals, and they can pay the same people who work at news organizations more money. Sure, there’s an inherent conflict of interest in, say, the MPAA launching a site that humanizes the film industry following the SOPA/PIPA debate, but there are also conflicts of interest at any media company, Jutkowitz argues. They’re called advertisers (or in some cases, terminals).