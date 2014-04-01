A Google X Co-Founder’s Ingenious Technique To Rapid Prototype Socially Responsible Products

Two years ago, I cofounded a company called Soma . We create and sell a sustainable glass water filter that has received accolades for its innovative design. We sought out to create something beautiful, healthy, and functional. Instead of using petroleum-based plastics to filter and hold water, Soma employs a natural, coconut-based filter housed in an elegant glass carafe.

We developed the Soma water filter quickly–in 18 months, from idea to product launch, which is considered fast. For our next product, we allocated nine months for product development, which is considered insanely fast.





Two weeks before starting development on Soma’s new product, we got an idea for a proprietary technology that would greatly enhance the product. The problem was that this technology would typically add three months of development time. We didn’t have three months. We needed a working prototype in three weeks. Our timeline went from insane to impossible–until we met Tom Chi.

Chi was a co-founder at Google X, the semi-secret lab that created Google Glass, Google’s self-driving car, and a number of other game-changing inventions. All of which were developed in record time. With his new non-Google team, Chi helped Soma develop working prototypes of our new technology that somehow fit our tight deadline. More importantly, he taught us a technique to ensure we were developing the correct technology.

Chi introduced us to Home Team / Away Team, a rapid prototyping technique he developed. In his TEDxKyoto talk, Tom shows how it can be used not only to help businesses, but also to address social issues. For example, iterating on a business idea eight times and starting three businesses that created real jobs, all in three hours. (Start the video at 8:15 to hear the story).

The job of the Home Team is to quickly create designs, then update them based on customer feedback, which is gathered by the Away Teams. Our Home Team–made up of two industrial designers, one graphic designer, and one person who managed communication with the Away Teams–stayed in the office.

The day before we employed Home Team / Away Team, we tested the core technology we were prototyping with real customers. Knowing that it worked well, we needed to understand which features to add as we continued product development. We also wanted to increase our knowledge of user behaviors and get feedback on how much customers would spend on our new product to set boundaries on how much we could spend to produce the product. This is where Home Team / Away Team proved incredibly valuable.