The 15-Minute Daily Habit That Will Change Your Career

Growing up in rural Circleville, Ohio, in the ’80s and ’90s, Austin Kleon couldn’t have known how the social networks of the future would enable him to easily connect to the writers and artists who were his heroes at the time.

But the artist, recent SXSW keynote speaker, and author of Show Your Work! 10 Ways to Share Your Creativity and Get Discovered, was still eager for ways to interact with those worlds. At 13, he wrote to punk collage artist Winston Smith, who responded with a 14-page letter, the first exchange in years of correspondence. Last year, Smith was doing an open studio in San Francisco, and the two met in person–this time as peers.

“The best thing about putting your work out in the world is that sometimes you get lucky and get to meet your heroes,” says Kleon. “You start out as an apprentice, and you might not become a master, but you enter that world.”

The punk scene of which Smith was a part has influenced Kleon’s work in other ways. The concepts in Show Your Work!, he says, were influenced by Kleon’s study of the DIY and punk rock scenes–people creating ‘zines for their favorite bands and printing off copies at the local Kinkos.

“The technology is really important, and we all have tools that turn us into media producers now,” he says. “But what’s more important is attitude and spirit, that attitude of jumping into the world you want to join and making your own thing.”

One of Kleon’s blackout poems. Click to expand.

Social media, of course, has made all of this infinitely easier. Which is why Kleon insists that everyone, no matter their profession, should share pieces of their work, their knowledge, their thought process each day in mediums that make sense–Twitter for writers, Instagram for photographers, YouTube or Vimeo for filmmakers.

“I recommend that everybody come up with a daily dispatch,” says Kleon. And it’s nothing terribly involved: Kleon recommends spending 15 or 30 minutes at the end of each day selecting and sharing something on your social networks. That’s it.