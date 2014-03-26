The Dos-A-Rita Is Heineken’s Grand Plan To Win Back Drinkers

The coveted millennial consumer doesn’t drink beer, and if he does grab a cold one, he opts for a craft microbrew, probably an IPA and probably in a Mason jar.

Like all musings about Generation Y, that’s a huge generalization of a diverse group of humans. But tastes of younger drinkers have changed and while craft beers, wine, and spirits have seen an increase in their consumer base, sales of classic lagers have fallen. Heineken, which also markets Sol, Dos Equis, and Amstel, for example, reported a 53% drop in net profit in 2013, a stat partly attributable to a general move away from beer. In 2013 2.79 billion cases of beer were sold globally, flat compared with the 2.78 billion cases sold in 2012 and down 2.9 billion cases sold five years ago, according to Mintel. Although, Heineken USA’s sales are up 3 percent over the last 12 months, according to Nielsen.

Stuck with a product that people increasingly don’t have interest in drinking, what’s a brand like Heineken to do? Innovate: “We think innovation is a great opportunity for us to bring in people who are not satisfied by our current lagers,” Monique Acevedo, vice president of innovation at Heineken, told Fast Company.

Dos-A-Rita

For Heineken, that doesn’t mean a new bottle, or a boozier beer. It means releasing entirely new alcoholic concoctions. Throughout the months of March and April, Heineken will roll out five new products hoping to recapture the taste buds of America: Amstel Radler, Dos-A-Rita, Dos Equis Azul, and two new variations on Strongbow cider. The overall plan is: add more flavor, and the millennials will come.

“One of the things about millennial consumers,” Acevedo said, “is that they are looking for more types of tastes and different types of flavors.” Millennials are an important consumer for Heineken to reach: The demographic makes up 26.1% of drinkers and 35% of beer drinkers, by volume, according to Nielsen. Boomers drink more, but millennials are the future, and also the frustrating demographic that opts for Maker’s over Heineken because it is more “sophisticated.”

So, the thinking goes, if millennials won’t drink beer that tastes like beer, why not offer beer that tastes like not-beer?

Enter the Dos-A-Rita, a “lager margarita,” which blends Dos Equis beer with “authentic margarita flavors,” all in one tallboy-sized can. (It also comes in an adorable eight-ounce size.) Or, if that doesn’t do it for you, try Dos Equis Azul, which the bottle explains is “beer brewed with spice, blue agave, nectar and caramel color added.” The Radler, an already popular drink in England, puts lemon juice and Amstel beer in the same bottle.