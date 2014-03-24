Basecamp Networks Brought Down By DDoS Attack

Basecamp, a widely-used project management tool formerly known as 37Signals, suffered a distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS) Monday morning that rendered its services (Basecamp, Highrise, Campfire, and Backpack) temporarily unavailable. “The goal is to make Basecamp, and the rest of our services, unavailable by flooding the network with bogus requests, so nothing legitimate can come through,” Basecamp founder and CTO David H. Hansson wrote in a post on Github Gist . He reassured users that their data is safe, and the attackers only want to blackmail the company into paying to avoid future attacks.





“We will never negotiate by criminals, and we will not succumb to blackmail,” Hansson wrote, and said the company is working with law enforcement on the case. The DDoS attack appears to be organized by the same people who recently launched an attack on Fotolia.com. “While tracking down these criminals is notoriously hard, we’ll do our very best to bring them to justice,” Hansson wrote.

Indeed, many companies rely on project management tools similar to those offered by Basecamp to communicate, and when they go down, the productivity of the entire company can come to a standstill.