Test It! Did Your Favorite TV Show Get Better Or Worse?

1) Whether people thought individual seasons got better or worse (colored lines)

2) Whether people thought an entire series got better or worse (white lines)

There’s so much fodder for TV geekdom, I don’t even know where to begin. (That’s a lie. I’m starting with Buffy.)

Buffy season four, of course!* I knew it: When the gang went to college and Buffy joined the military, it really was the worst season (because who judges the pilot season–even if it was technically rated worse). You can see this fact clear as day on Graph TV. Season four’s trend line sits lower on the page than the others and it crescendos the least into the finale.

But as every fan knows, season four isn’t worthless. Examine the individual episode points, and you’ll see that it has one of the top-rated Buffy episodes of all time–the Emmy-winning, silent episode “Hush”–along with a handful of quirky, beloved episodes. And actually, season four has fewer episodes rated below a 7 than season two!

Study Buffy‘s trend line over the entire seven seasons, and you can make one, last important observation: The show was basically a constant, not trending much better or worse to fans over nearly a decade. However opinionated the IMDb masses may be about their favorite episodes and seasons, they were about equally happy with the show’s run on whole.

Buffy is rare in this case. Most shows appear to have a pretty clear quarter to half-point trend for the better or the worse over time. The biggest gain in ratings that I spotted from first episode to a series finale? Breaking Bad. It started at an 8.75 and finished just shy of a perfect 10.