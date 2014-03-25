What Successful Leaders’ To-Do Lists Look Like

Jim Koch

My day moves fast, and is often dictated by priority items from various internal teams. Each morning I keep myself on track by writing down three to five of my must-do items for the day on a Post-It note. (I used to use a small notepad but when I spilled beer on it, I wiped out a bunch of pages. If I wipe out one Post-it, it’s easy to grab another one.)

These are important, but not necessarily urgent items. Once my day gets going, I keep the list close by as a reminder–it’s easy to let these sit or delay and put them off for another day, but I make it a priority to cross them off my list before the end of each day.

At the beginning of the week, I make sure I don’t have more than five e-mails in my inbox even if it means getting it done Sunday night. I also try to address e-mails as soon as they come in, knowing that the longer it takes to reply, the longer it will take to resolve whatever issue or question is raised. Waiting “until I can get to it” means it will take more, not less, time.

It helps me think, and increase my productivity when I stop and take short breaks during the day. I often turn off my computer screen to escape from email hell. There’s a hardware store close by, so I often go down there to check out the tools or pick up something that I might need at home. Often my dilemma, issue or idea is solved by the time I get back to my desk. And I’ve got a cool new color of duct tape.

Barbara Corcoran

I organize my list in sections, mostly because of time constraints. First are the calls. A call is something I feel like a want to make or I promised a friend I’d make it. It’s typically two or three calls. I put it upfront because I don’t want to lose sight of it.

Next is the review section, which is quick things. It might short tasks, answering questions like ‘Do you want to do that satellite tour?’ or others. The paperwork related to it is attached to the list, so I can just do a quick review and get it out of the way. I try to get these done within the day, but they’re not listed in any priority.