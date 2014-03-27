See 14 Months Of Globe-Trotting Documentary-Making Cut Into One Short Travel Ad

Travel is an essential component of Daniel Klein’s and Mirra Fine’s jobs. As the brains behind, and faces of, online documentary series The Perennial Plate, the two venture around the world searching for interesting and socially responsible methods of adventurous eating, likely racking up a ton of frequent flier miles in the process. Since watching their series already feels like a covert advertisement for traveling, it’s only natural that a behind-the-scenes video from their trips would make a compelling ad for the travel company that helps make them possible.
Klein and Fine condensed 14 months of footage from journeys across 12 countries into “Travel Is,” a short video for tourism agency Intrepid Travel, marking the company’s 25th anniversary. Created with assistance from Squawk Productions, “Travel Is” shows the James Beard Award winning leads taking in landmarks and landscapes from all over the map, while interacting with locals and trying out bold new cuisines. It’s a call to action that should provoke jealousy in office-bound viewers, while simultaneously offering an alternative to merely observing.