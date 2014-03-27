See 14 Months Of Globe-Trotting Documentary-Making Cut Into One Short Travel Ad

Travel is an essential component of Daniel Klein’s and Mirra Fine’s jobs. As the brains behind, and faces of, online documentary series The Perennial Plate, the two venture around the world searching for interesting and socially responsible methods of adventurous eating, likely racking up a ton of frequent flier miles in the process. Since watching their series already feels like a covert advertisement for traveling, it’s only natural that a behind-the-scenes video from their trips would make a compelling ad for the travel company that helps make them possible.