LG’s “Smart Lamp” Looks To Take On Philips’s Hue

For all the comforts that modern technology provides, turning a lamp on or off in your house is still done the same way it was in the ’90s. You still have to physically flick a switch or dim a dimmer, which requires that you get up from the sofa and walk across the room, or stretch out of bed when you’re already warm and cozy. Small inconveniences, but inconveniences nonetheless.

That’s only just now starting to change thanks to our smartphones, which are always conveniently within reach. Last year, for example, Philips revealed a new wireless lighting system called Hue, which you control with an app. It comes with 16 million different color settings of various intensities, depending on your mood, or how bright you’d like things to be. “We’ve been making lighting products for 120 years, and until last year, for the home, all they did was turn on and off,” Philips engineer George Yianni told Fast Company. “We thought: Why not do more with it than just turn it on or off?”

And now, LG is throwing its hat into the connected lighting space. The Korean electronics company’s new Smart Lamp–which is more of a light bulb than a lamp–works with both iOS and Android, syncing over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. This means that, after installing the bulb, controlling it is as simple as opening the app to get started. The Philips Hue bulb requires the installation of a separate device to act as a “bridge between your app and the bulbs.”

LG claims the new bulb is 80% more efficient than other incandescent bulbs, and can last for 10 years when turned on for roughly five hours every day. You’ll be able to use the app to adjust the lighting to match the mood of a song, or tell the lights to turn on and off at certain times while you’re on vacation, to ward off any opportunistic thieves. You can also set the lights to flash when there’s an incoming phone call.





The Smart Lamp is only available in Korea for now (no word if it’ll make it to the U.S.), and will cost about 35,000 won ($32).