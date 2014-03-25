See 38 Dark, Twisted Artworks Inspired By The Stories Of Stephen King

Legend has it that Stephen King is afraid of his own basement. We can’t all visit the horror-master’s laundry room, but if you’re eager for a great scare, you can get one by visiting Hero Complex Gallery in LA. Its new exhibit King for a Day features artwork inspired by King’s twisted imagination. The collection includes paintings and illustrations based on the author’s books, short stories, scripts, and TV shows. Highlights include images based on classic books like Pet Sematary and The Shining, a plethora of deranged It clowns, and even a few wistful portraits of the Stand By Me kids. A portion of ticket sales will go to King’s charity, The Haven Foundation, which helps artists in need. The exhibit runs until April 6, so go get scared. Johnny’s waiting!