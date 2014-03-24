Co.Design Bracket Madness: Who Is The World’s Greatest Living Designer? [Round 3]

Welcome to Round 3 of Co.Design Bracket Madness! With your help , we’ve compiled a bracket featuring some of the greatest designers alive. Your job is to help crown a winner.

Readers have cast more than 70,000 votes for their favorite designers so far. There were a number of close matches in Round 2, but none more hair-raising than Zaha Hadid vs. Norman Foster, in which Foster edged out the first female Pritzker Prize winner by a single vote. Here are the results in full:

Massimo Vignelli beat Stefan Sagmeister, receiving 64% of the vote vs. Sagmeister’s 36%

Milton Glaser beat Paula Scher, 59% to 41%

Hiroshi Ishii beat Mike Bostock, 59% to 41%

Ethan Marcotte beat Lisa Strausfield, 53% to 47%

Jonathan Ive beat Florence Knoll, 71% to 19%

Dieter Rams beat James Dyson, 81% to 19%

Frank Gehry beat Rem Koolhaas, 52% to 48%

Norman Foster beat Zaha Hadid, 50.03% to 49.97%

Who will make it to the Final Four? Vote for your favorite designers, and we’ll announce the winners on Wednesday, March 26 at 9 a.m. Will Milton Glaser’s campaign for the new season of Mad Men give him the edge over Massimo Vignelli? Dieter Rams and Jony Ive have each trampled their way to the division championship–now they’re squaring off. Who will emerge the winner?

Suzanne LaBarre and Mark Wilson contributed reporting.