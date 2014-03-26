How To Stop Feeling Like A Fraud

Maria Klawe has an impressive resume. A mathematician, computer scientist, and scholar, she is the first female president of Harvey Mudd College . She’s on the boards of Microsoft and Math for America.

Before that, she served as dean of engineering at Princeton. She gives talks around the world about diversity in the STEM industry. No wonder she was named among Fortune’s List of “The World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.”

But despite all these accomplishments, Klawe feels like a fraud. It started years ago when she felt like she couldn’t even take a taxi or stay in a hotel because she grew up in a family that never had the money to do those things. The feeling popped up at various points in her career when she was surrounded by men and felt like she didn’t belong in the insular world of computer technology.

you’re failing to recognize your own accomplishments; you’re overemphasizing the accomplishments of others.

Klawe is in good company. A cadre of stellar talent including Coldplay’s front man Chris Martin, Tina Fey, Denzel Washington, and Chuck Lorre have all felt the creeping claws of “impostor syndrome” clutch at their confidence. Even the highly decorated actress Meryl Streep once said her inner voice told her: ‘Why would anyone want to see me again in a movie? And I don’t know how to act anyway, so why am I doing this?”

Though you may never set foot on a red carpet, just walking down the corridor on your way to a meeting may be enough to send a shudder of recognition into this particular inner angst.

Shirzad Chamine, chairman of CTI, a global coach training organization, calls it “the universal condition” because he’s seen hundreds of otherwise intelligent executives struggle with feelings of fakery over the course of his 30-year career.

The worst thing you can do while these nagging thoughts nibble away at your confidence is to try and beat them back. Harvard social psychologist Daniel Wegner and other researchers conducted myriad studies that indicate when we try to stuff away an idea or an image it becomes an even larger part of our frame of reference.