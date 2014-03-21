Medium’s Read-Only IPhone App Focuses On Simplicity

We’re constantly being inundated with new apps that promise to give us good stuff to read . So where does Medium, which just landed on the iPhone , fit into the picture? In an introductory post by Ev Williams, the Medium founder stresses one key differentiator to separate it from the flotsam: simplicity.





For the unfamiliar, Medium works by using a Reddit or Digg-like voting system to float popular posts to the top. The end-goal is to filter out noise, for better or worse, allowing the spotlight to shine on the words on the page. As far as we can tell, the new iOS app does this, as well. “It’s a simple app because every week, thousands of people come to Medium to write,” Williams writes in an intro post. “They share their stories, their ideas, their dreams and visions. That’s the hard part. We’re just helping amplify their voices.”

Indeed, you won’t be able to compose a post in the app, and that’s by design. What you can do is flick between popular stories and find writers to follow. It is just like “flipping through the channels,” writes Williams. “It can be hard to settle on one.”

You can download the free Medium app for iPhone here.